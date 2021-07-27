Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 16, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 16, 2021  73  NOT PROVIDED FEQUIERE, JOAN et ano to CREUE-COCUR, FLAIRING et ano Property Address: 43 DALE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12530 Page: 0304 Tax Account: 106.23-2-7 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BELL, LYNDA K et ano to COIA, DOROTHY et ano Property Address: VL 158 LADUE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12530 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo