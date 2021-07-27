Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 2-6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 2, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CARUBIA, PIERA 264 GLEN ELLYN WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14618 - - PRINCE, DAVID 435 COLUMBIA AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - KNIGHT, ZANE 787 HIGHTOWER WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - ROWLEY, YAHAIRA 1061 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - ROBERTS, JEREMY 283 CLARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY ...

