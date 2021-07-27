Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 2-3-4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 2, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT HICKEY FREEMAN TAILORED CLOTHING, INC. 1155 N CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: R R DONELLEY & SONS COMPANY Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $8,415.56 WATSON, MICHAEL 140 TEABERRY DRIVE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: CLEARVIEW FARMS LLC Attorney: DICK, ANDREW JOHN Amount: $6,086.89 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT AFFORDABLE FURNITURE AND MATTRESSES ...

