Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 6, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 6, 2021 LIEN RELEASE JACKSON, AVIRN Favor: USA/IRS MECHANICS LIEN ROGAN, JACK Favor: VERWEIRE, JAMES Amount: $10,650.00 25 TOBEY BROOK, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo