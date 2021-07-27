Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 2-6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 2, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BARTOLOTTI, FRANK A Appoints: BARTOLOTTI, MARGARET B DOMBECK, PAUL Appoints: DOMBECK, IRENE FROES, TATIANA Appoints: DOMBECK, IRENE GREGOR, EDWARD Appoints: GREGOR, DAVID A GREGOR, MARILYN A Appoints: GREGOR, CELESTE A MACCARTER, VELMA J Appoints: WENTWORTH, PAMELA J PNC BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MR COOPER SAND, LISA Appoints: WEILAND, ERIC SAYRE, ELEANOR CATHERINE Appoints: SAYRE, MATTHEW WILSON US BANK ...

