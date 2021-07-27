Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NY law has long let officials use campaign funds for defense

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE July 27, 2021 0

ALBANY — Some legislators want to change New York's campaign finance rules after Gov. Andrew Cuomo used $285,000 in political donations to pay lawyers representing him in sexual harassment and misconduct investigations. New York politicians have used millions of dollars in campaign funds in recent years to pay lawyers defending them against allegations of wrongdoing, according ...

