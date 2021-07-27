Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Summary judgment: S. Katzman Produce Inc. v. Yadid

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit  Summary judgment Control of trust assets – Factual context of denial S. Katzman Produce Inc. v. Yadid 19-3540-cv Judges Kearse, Leval, and Lohier Background: The defendant appealed from an order that jointly and severally with his codefendants to pay the plaintiffs, suppliers of perishable goods, a sum certain that included interest and ...

