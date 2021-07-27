Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Split court dismisses lawsuit

Split court dismisses lawsuit

By: Bennett Loudon July 27, 2021 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has reversed a lower court ruling and dismissed a lawsuit brought against the Hamburg school district by a student who was sexually assaulted by another student. State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward, in June 2020, denied a defense motion to dismiss the case. In a decision released July 16, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo