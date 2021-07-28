Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 19, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 19, 2021  88 NOT PROVIDED FINEWOOD, JONATHAN et ano to POLISZUK, JEREMY Property Address: 912 NORTH WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12530 Page: 0688 Tax Account: 107.66-3-41 Full Sale Price: $221,000.00 1416 R&R HUB PROPERTIES INC to 334 LONGRIDGE INC Property Address: 334 LONGRIDGE AVENUE, GREECE NY 1416 Liber: 12531 Page: 0052 Tax Account: 060.63-2-16 Full Sale ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo