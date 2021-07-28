Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 7, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 7, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE FIFTH BRIDESMAID 1560 CREEKSTREET, ROCHESTER NY 14625 - - LUKASIK, COLLEEN A 1560 CREEK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14625 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED DAVIS, SHERRY 1173 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - BARBER, DESHANTE E 51 ROCKLAND PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - OBRIEN, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo