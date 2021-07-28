Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 6-7, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 6-7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 6, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ATILIS, TOWANNA 2454 EAST AVENUE APT C, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ Amount: $4,452.80 BENTON, ANDREA M 503 ROBERT QUINGLEY DRIVE APT. 2, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ESQ Amount: $20,054.34 HUTCHINSON, BETTY ANN 66 PEASE ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo