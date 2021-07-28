Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 19, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 19, 2021  101 NOT PROVIDED 2146 FAIRPORT NINE MILE POINT LLC Property Address: 2146 FAIRPORT NINE MILE POINT ROAD, PENFIELD NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $1,415,000.00 BAUER, ALEXANDRA K Property Address: 225 JEFFERSON AVENUE, PERINTON NY Lender: PENTAGON FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $213,250.00 DUAN, XIAODONG & ZHENG, YANG ZHONG Property Address: 15 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo