Report: Hate crime laws lack uniformity across the US

By: The Associated Press AARON MORRISON July 28, 2021 0

NEW YORK — More than half a century since they were modernized, hate crime laws in the U.S. are inconsistent and provide incomplete methods for addressing bias-motivated violence, according to a new report by advocates for better protections. The report, first shared with The Associated Press ahead of its Wednesday release, is a comprehensive national review ...

