Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / DeVoe appointed Irondequoit town justice

DeVoe appointed Irondequoit town justice

DeVoe replaces Genier

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021 0

The Irondequoit Town Board lat week unanimously appointed attorney Jennifer Whitman DeVoe to serve the final five months of the term of Justice Joe Genier, who died on May 27. DeVoe, who was appointed last week by the town board, is the first woman justice in the history of Irondequoit. She will assume office on Sunday ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo