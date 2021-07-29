Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Grand jury indictment: People v. Wilcox

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Grand jury indictment Defendant’s request for witnesses – Prosecutorial misconduct People v. Wilcox KA 20-00571 Appealed from Oswego County Court Background: Methamphetamine and a “one-pot” used in the manufacture of that controlled substance was found in a vehicle in which the defendant was a passenger. He sought dismissal of the indictment, ...

