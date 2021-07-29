Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / JK Executive Strategies adds legal sector to service list

JK Executive Strategies adds legal sector to service list

By: Special to The Daily Record Andrea Deckert July 29, 2021 0

JK Executive Strategies LLC has launched a legal services practice to help corporations, as well as law firms, secure legal talent. “Legal professionals play an integral role in the operations of nearly every industry, and therefore it’s of critical importance to find experienced leaders to be advocates for the members and businesses of the Rochester community,” ...

