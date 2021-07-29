Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 8, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 8, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE M PRODUCTION SERVICES 125 FERNBORO ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618 - - VANDERLINDE, MARY 125 FERNBORO ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE CARD & FEATHER 274 GOODMAN STREET NORTH D302, ROCHESTER NY 14607 MONROE HARDING, TANYA JESSICA DOING BUSINESS AS FILED HUDSON, MATTHEW ...

