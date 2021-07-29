Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 7-8, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 7-8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 7, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT SMITH, WILLIAM Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SMITH, WILLIAM Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SNYDER, RANSOM IV Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE STEWART, JERRY S Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TAYLOR, HENRY JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TERRY, MICHAEL A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TINDAL, ...

