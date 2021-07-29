Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 20, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 20, 2021   114 NOT PROVIDED SNIR A LLC Property Address: ONE WOODBURY BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $675,000.00 VANTAGE POINT PROPERTY GROUP LLC Property Address: 315 BISCAYNE DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: HOMEWISE MGMT, LLC Amount: $170,000.00 14420 BROCKPORT 3 LLC Property Address: 238 MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $153,750.00 DUHAN, DANIELLE & ...

