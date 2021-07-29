Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 8, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY COMPARE, ALBERTINA Appoints: COMPARE, FABIO HIRSCH, MARY ALICE Appoints: HIRSCH, THOMAS STANDISH, ANN S Appoints: STANDISH, GREGORY T STANDISH, RICHARD C Appoints: STANDISH, ANN S THACKER, MARGARET L Appoints: THACKER, GREGORY WILSON, BETTY MARIE Appoints: SPERLAZZA, ANNE

