Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Ordained minister: Opinion 20-214

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Ordained minister For-profit business – Officiating weddings Opinion 20-214 Background: A part-time judge asks if they may open a business as an ordained minister wedding officiant. The judge would advertise their availability to perform wedding ceremonies as an ordained minister without any reference to their judicial status. Opinion:  The Committee concluded that ...

