Second Circuit – Habeas Corpus: Garlick v. Lee

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Habeas Corpus Out-of-court statements – Autopsy report Garlick v. Lee 20-1796 Judges Wesley, Sullivan, and Menashi Background: The petitioner was convicted for first-degree manslaughter. Over his objection, an autopsy report was admitted into evidence through a witness who had not participated in the autopsy or in the preparation of the autopsy report. ...

