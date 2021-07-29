Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / State sued over assigned counsel pay rates

State sued over assigned counsel pay rates

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021 0

Seven bar associations in New York City filed a lawsuit Wednesday against New York state, New York city and other defendants claiming they have failed to ensure that children and indigent individuals are provided adequate legal representation in family and criminal court, as required by the New York and U.S. Constitutions. The plaintiffs are seeking “declaratory ...

