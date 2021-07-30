Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 21, 2021  70 14420 ATALLAH, MAMOON to HERSHEY, EDWARD T Property Address: 7661 RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12532 Page: 0418 Tax Account: 054.04-1-28 Full Sale Price: $120,000.00 WIECZOREK, MARCIA D et ano to KRAY, PAW et ano Property Address: 56 MONROE AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12532 Page: 0529 Tax Account: 068.60-5-25 Full Sale ...

