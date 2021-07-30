Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 8, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 8, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT CATALANO, VINCENT JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CHRISTIANO, JOSEPH L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CLINCY, LAWRENCE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CORDELL, RAMELL A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CUMMING, COURTNEY et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DEJESUS, JOSE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo