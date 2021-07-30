Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 21, 2021   179 NOT PROVIDED 2030 HOLDINGS LLC & 2030 HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 2501 LAC DE VILLE BOULEVARD, BRIGHTON NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $656,323.27 575 RIDGE ROAD LLC Property Address: 100 DEPEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MIDSOUTH RETIREMENT SERVICE LLC Amount: $90,000.00 BARNER, DONNA Property Address: 1092 CHERRY HILL LANE, ...

