Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Police say 22-year-old man dies in custody at NYC hospital

Police say 22-year-old man dies in custody at NYC hospital

By: The Associated Press July 30, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A 22-year-old man was arrested for assaulting an employee at a Staten Island hospital, then later died in custody at the hospital from unknown causes, police said Friday. Officers were called to Staten Island University North Hospital at about 8 p.m. Thursday after a 26-year-old staffer said Daniel Milton, a patient, had ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo