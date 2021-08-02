Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Covid19 Coverage / Is Biden overlooking Bureau of Prisons as reform target?

Is Biden overlooking Bureau of Prisons as reform target?

By: The Associated Press COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO August 2, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden took quick action after his inauguration to start shifting federal inmates out of privately run prisons, where complaints of abuses abound. "It is just the beginning of my administration's plan to address systemic problems in our criminal justice system," Biden promised in January as he signed an executive order on the ...

