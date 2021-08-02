Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 22, 2021

August 2, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 22, 2021  71 14420 BRANDON WOODS CONSTRUCTION INC to KEIFFER, KERRI et ano Property Address: 1645 NATHANIEL POOLE TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12532 Page: 0655 Tax Account: 084.01-1-87 Full Sale Price: $152,500.00 DC DEVELOPMENT CORP to PAVLOVYCH, LISA et ano Property Address: LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12533 Page: 0211 Tax Account: 040.03-1-10.11 Full ...

