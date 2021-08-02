Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 8, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT SAMUELS, VINCENT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SAWYER, ROBERT M JR et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SHEEHAN, KYLE W Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SILVER, GERALD G JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SLAGHT, SCOTT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SLAGHT, SCOTT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

