Home / Covid19 Coverage / With evictions resuming, tenants scramble for assistance

With evictions resuming, tenants scramble for assistance

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL CASEY August 2, 2021 0

BOSTON — The eviction system, which saw a dramatic drop in cases before a federal moratorium expired over the weekend, rumbled back into action Monday, with activists girding for the first of what could be millions of affected tenants to be tossed onto the streets as the delta variant of the coronavirus surges. In Rhode Island, ...

