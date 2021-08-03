Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 9, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 9, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED POLITE, TYNESHIA R 31 MILLER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - CARVIN, TREVON M 10 ESQUIRE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - MOHAMED, OMAR 4 BOBRICH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14610 - - ALI, HANI ABOULKADIR 123 WOODCRAFT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - MALCOLM, COURTNEY 187 MOSLEY ROAD, ...

