Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 9, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARTHELMANN, FRED III et ano 320 EAST MANITOU ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $448,333.70 BILLUPS, LEON 1307 N GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: SEBASTIAN, STACEY L et ano Amount: $1,073.12 BILLUPS, LEON 1307 N GOODMAN STREEET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

