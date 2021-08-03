Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 9, 2021 LIEN RELEASE FELDMAN, MARGARET Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT 9 MILLSTONE COURT, PITTSFORD NY 14534

