Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 9, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 9, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY COAST, TERESA M Appoints: COAST, WILLIAM J JP MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC KEIR, KATELYNN Appoints: HOMNICK, PAUL JOSEPH LODGE, CEDRIC W Appoints: LODGE, JOHN C PREMIA AMTRUST 2017 AGGREGATE REINSURANCE TRUST Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION SNYDER, DONNA L Appoints: AGRESTI, STEPHANIE SNYDER, TERRANCE S Appoints: AGRESTI, STEPHANIE WAGONER, GERALDINE F Appoints: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo