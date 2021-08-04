Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Right to Counsel: People v. Bowen

Fourth Department – Right to Counsel: People v. Bowen

August 4, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Right to Counsel Interrogation – Spontaneously made statements People v. Bowen KA 18-00265 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder, arson, and criminal mischief. The defendant’s conviction stems from his conduct in placing a propane tank inside an oven at a 12-room boarding house, ...

