Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial candidacy: Opinion 21-36

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial candidacy: Opinion 21-36

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial candidacy Leftover law sign frames Opinion 21-36 Background: The inquiring judge purchased and used $2,500 worth of wooden frames for lawn signs in their most recent election campaign. Now that the window period is over, the judge asks if it is ethically permissible to allow the judge’s first-degree relative access ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo