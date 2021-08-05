Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Employment: Burke v. Women Gynecology and Childbirth Associates

August 5, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Employment agreement Breach of contract – Salary and compensation percentages Burke v. Women Gynecology and Childbirth Associates CA 20-00194 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging the defendant breached the terms of her employment agreement related to the failure to pay her full base compensation ...

