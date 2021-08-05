Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge rules for plaintiff in malpractice lawsuit

Judge rules for plaintiff in malpractice lawsuit

Defense expert was not qualified

By: Bennett Loudon August 5, 2021 0

A state Supreme Court justice has granted a summary judgment to the plaintiff in a malpractice lawsuit filed by the estate of a man who died at a Rochester-area hospital. The estate of Liston Cyrus sued Rochester Regional Health, which operates United Hospital at Park Ridge. Cyrus, who was 56 when he died, was president of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo