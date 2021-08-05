Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 27, 2021   41 14445 FORGENSI, IRENE J C et ano to CASTELLI, MASSIMO Property Address: 216 E LINDEN AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12534 Page: 0611 Tax Account: 139.62-3-16 Full Sale Price: $125,000.00 14450 HICKEY, MARY CATHERINE to NATALE, RICHELLE DEBRA Property Address: 63 PRINCETON LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12535 Page: 0022 Tax Account: ...

