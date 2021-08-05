Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 12, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED DONALD, FARRAH 34 MICKENS BEND, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 -

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo