Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 12, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AL-MUGANNAHI, JABR et ano 176 GENESEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ATIPANA CAPITAL LLC Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ Amount: $9,056.87 BRIGGS, CHAZ 1694 SAINIT PAUL STREET 5, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC Attorney: OWSIANY, GRZEGORZ Amount: $2,144.02 CORNELIUS, GEORGEANN F et ano 92 PINEHILL DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Favor: FAMILY FIRST ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo