Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 27, 2021   53 NOT PROVIDED PACIFIC-ROMEO LAND CO LLC Property Address: 925 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $10,813.75 SACKO, ELIZABETH & SACKO, HUNTER Property Address: 96 PRINCETON LANE, PERINTON NY Lender: HOCHMAN, MARCI BETH Amount: $174,000.00 14445 CASTELLI, MASSIMO Property Address: 216 E LINDEN AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: HAMMONS, IRENE Amount: $105,000.00 14450 DEVOESICK, LETITIA ...

