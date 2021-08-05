Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 12, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CAPUANO, LOUIS Appoints: CAPUANO, JULIA CAPUANO, MARY KATHLEEN Appoints: CAPUANO, JULIA POON, BRIAN C Appoints: POON, JASON H US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

