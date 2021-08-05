Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Reporting to the Grievance Committee: Opinion 21-45

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Reporting to the Grievance Committee Recusal – Disclosure of reported attorney Opinion 21-45 Background: The inquiring judge reported an attorney to the grievance committee and is disqualified in matters where the attorney appears. The reported attorney has publicly demanded an explanation for the judge’s recusal. The inquiring judge asks if it ...

