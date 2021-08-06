Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot

By: The Associated Press August 6, 2021 0

A New Jersey gym owner on Friday became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Scott Kevin Fairlamb's deal with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters clashed with police. Fairlamb's attorney said prosecutors ...

