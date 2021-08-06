Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 28, 2021

August 6, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 28, 2021  99  NOT PROVIDED EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE REFORMATION OF THE CITY OF ROCHESTER NY et al to GLORY HOUSE INTERNATIONAL INC et al Property Address: 91 NORTH CHESTNUT STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12535 Page: 0415 Tax Account: 106.80-2-34.1 Full Sale Price: $725,000.00 14420 27 EAST AVENUE LLC to 17 CENTENNIAL ...

