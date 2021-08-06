Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 12-13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 12, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT SANTIAGO-MINTER, ERICK E 19 RAINIER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 SAUNDERS, DEVEREND M 15 BUENA PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 SESSION, MARCUS J 291 CARTER STREET FLOOR UP, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 SIMMONS, VICTOR T 156 ...

