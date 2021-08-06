Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 13, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 13, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN SANDERS, NANCEE Favor: ROCHESTER FLOORING KITCHEN AND BATH INC Amount: $3,230.30 463 BAY VILLAGE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo