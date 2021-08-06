Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 13, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 13, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BURRS, SANDRA Appoints: PEALER, BONNIE SUE CITIBANK NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC CLAYPOLE, IRENE P Appoints: PRAY, ROCHELLE DIPASQUALE, PAUL A Appoints: DIPASQUALE, AMANDA J HALL, MICHAEL Appoints: HALL, FLOSSIE JEAN MALOWITZ, MARVIN D Appoints: CINQUINO, SUSAN M MENDEZ, BRENDA N Appoints: SANTOLI, CHARLES MENDEZ, ELADIO Appoints: SANTOLI, CHARLES REDSICKER, JOYCE Appoints: FARRELL, TRACY UMB BANK NATIONAL ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo